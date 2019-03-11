×
It had to be him – Balotelli scores against Vieira's Nice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
328   //    11 Mar 2019, 03:27 IST
BalotelliThauvinCroppe
Marseille duo Mario Balotelli and Florian Thauvin

Mario Balotelli reminded Nice and former boss Patrick Vieira what they are missing out on as he scored against his old club for Marseille on Sunday.

The Italian netted 33 Ligue 1 goals in his first two seasons at Nice before falling out with Vieira amid fitness issues and his failure to score in 10 league appearances at the start of this term.

He made a January switch to Marseille and took the opportunity to get one over on his former employers in the top-flight clash at the Stade Velodrome. 

While Vieira was left somewhat stony-faced on the touchline, Balotelli's celebrations were at least a degree less exuberant than after his scissor-kick opening goal in last weekend's 2-0 home win over Saint-Etienne, when he broadcast himself live on Instagram.

This time the former Manchester City forward went and sat near the corner flag and played rock, paper, scissors with Florian Thauvin. 

Balotelli's goal, his fifth in seven outings for Marseille, proved the winner as Rudi Garcia's men prevailed 1-0 as they cut the gap to third-placed Lyon to three points.

Omnisport
NEWS
