Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

It makes sense to him - Danilo defends Man City team-mate Sterling

Raheem Sterling's choice of tattoos should be a matter for him and not media "tales" according to Manchester City defender Danilo.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 03:41 IST
133
DaniloRaheemSterling - cropped
Danilo and Raheem Sterling in action

Danilo has defended Raheem Sterling amid the tabloid controversy whipped up around his Manchester City team-mate's new tattoo.

Photographs of Sterling taking part in a training session with England this week showed an M16 assault rifle depicted in a tattoo on his lower right leg.

The Sun newspaper ran front page coverage of the photograph on Tuesday alongside an accompanying story where an anti-gun campaigner called for the ex-Liverpool youngster to be dropped from Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Sterling responded swiftly to the story with an Instagram post where he explained the image was part of an as-yet unfinished tattoo paying tribute to his father, who was shot dead when the winger was two years old.

The Football Association and ex-England striker Gary Lineker were among those to offer backing to Sterling and now one of his Etihad Stadium colleagues has given support to the 23-year-old, stating his choice of body art is a matter for him alone.

"Many times in football we give too much attention to the tales," Danilo said.

"It is something that is up to him. It is something that he is feeling and it makes sense to him. I have nothing else to say about that."

Despite arriving from Real Madrid for £26.5million last July, Danilo was generally reduced to a back-up role as another expensive full-back acquisition, Kyle Walker, excelled on the right-hand side of defence.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old relished playing under Pep Guardiola as City stormed to Premier League and EFL Cup glory.

"Playing in the position I do, it's important to play in a squad where the movement patterns are always the same, where you know pretty well where your mates will be during the game," he said, discussing Guardiola's much-vaunted tactical approach.

"This was essential for the season I had at Manchester City because Guardiola is someone who is really strict on the tactical system, he is near excellence in this.

"A high level of turnover [in the positions of] players and playing high lines is something I love because it makes my way of playing stronger."

Danilo believes he made clear progress as his maiden season in England went on and sees no reason to seek a move elsewhere

"Even though I played a lot, the first six months were for me to adapt," he explained. "The Premier League is a high-intensity league. In terms of physical contact it is different from everything I've already been a part of.

"In the second half of the season, I was more at home, stronger, better and it was then that I could perform my best in all the games I played.

"Then I got to the end of the season with five or six straight matches at a high level. I'm satisfied with my season at City. We won the Premier League and broke records from years ago.

"I don't want to stop this. My work from now on is to be settled, play as many matches as I can and keep enjoying football."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City
Man City players being 'butchered', says Sterling
RELATED STORY
Danilo sad as 'long-ball' United snatch derby victory
RELATED STORY
Burnley 1-1 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: De Bruyne brilliance, last-gasp Sterling...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City star Sterling urged to learn from Messi...
RELATED STORY
Sterling benched against old club, Laporte to play left-back
RELATED STORY
Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
RELATED STORY
Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Manchester City dropping points at Burnley
RELATED STORY
FA supports Sterling over assault rifle tattoo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018