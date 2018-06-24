It may be my last World Cup - 'Realistic' Pogba determined to reign in Russia

Knowing he is not certain to play in any future tournaments, Paul Pogba wants to help France to glory in the 2018 World Cup.

France midfielder Paul Pogba at the 2018 World Cup

Paul Pogba wants to help France win the 2018 World Cup as he is "realistic" over the possibility of never playing in the tournament again.

The Manchester United midfielder has helped Les Bleus record wins over Australia and Peru in Russia, sending them through to the last 16 with a game to spare in Group C.

However, Didier Deschamps' side have yet to dazzle ahead of their clash with second-place Denmark on Tuesday, with Pogba's performances once again coming under intense media scrutiny.

However, having missed out on glory on home soil at Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal in the final, the 25-year-old is less interested in what his critics have to say and instead focused only on making sure France lift the trophy on July 15.

"Maybe it's my last World Cup, we do not know," he told reporters.

"I'm really enjoying myself, I'm going to forget the critics, do my talking on the pitch as it's the only answer.

"I give my best for my jersey, my team, for France. I really want to win this World Cup."

Asked why it could be his last tournament, considering his age, Pogba replied: "I'm realistic about the fact that it may be my last World Cup.

"We do not know what's going to happen tomorrow, maybe I'll be injured or there will be players who will outperform me.

"But I hope to do more than one. Some players do not even play one World Cup in their careers."