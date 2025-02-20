"It's not 2023 anymore", "Needs a serious look at himself" - Fans slam Guardiola for starting Manchester City duo in loss to Real Madrid

Manchester City fans have blasted Pep Guardiola for selecting Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in his side's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The English champions were outclassed by their Spanish hosts, and the fans believe the pair's inclusion contributed to their defeat.

Taking to social media platform X after the match, fans lamented the Spanish manager's decisions leading up to the game, with one post saying:

"Bernardo and Gundogan in midfield tonight, is disgraceful. It’s not 2023 anymore pep."

Another post read:

"If Pep keep forcing Bernardo and Gundogan on the team then he can genuinely f*ck off with them."

Another post said:

"Pep, I don’t know what blackmail Gundogan and Bernardo have on you, but please grow some balls and drop them ffs. Sell them!"

Another post said:

"Pep needs a serious look at himself after that because the setup was awful and Bernardo and Gundogan cannot play together let alone one of them lasting the whole 90 mins"

Another post said:

"It's time Pep advice Gundogan and Bernardo Silva to take a trip to Saudi, maybe they'll find a team that suits their playing style."

The final post in our selection said:

"in reality, if gundogan and bernardo silva are starting for you in 2025, what hope is there? none."

Pep Guardiola lost both legs of his tie against Real Madrid. The Manchester City boss is in the middle of an uncharacteristically poor season, and his only realistic chance of getting silverware this season is in the FA Cup.

"Yes, yes, yes, yes, I want to continue" -Guardiola still interested in remaining at Manchester City after defeat to Real Madrid.

After his side's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola confirmed that he intends to remain at Manchester City. The Spanish manager is enduring a poor run of form with the English champions but remains committed to the Sky Blues.

Speaking to the press after his side's loss, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss responded to questions about his future, telling ESPN:

"Yes, yes, yes, yes, I want to continue"

Guardiola has been at Manchester City since the summer of 2016. He has helped the team to six Premier League titles and one Champions League among other honors. In his 512 games with the team, he has averaged 2.29 points per game. He is contracted to the club until 2027.

