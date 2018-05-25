Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    It's funny if two managers in the final have no clue about tactics - Klopp defends Zidane

    Zidane Zidane's tactical skills at Real Madrid have been defended by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Champions League final.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 21:04 IST
    1.60K
    JurgenKlopp - cropped
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended Zinedine Zidane against critics who say he lacks tactical nous ahead of the Champions League final with Real Madrid.

    Madrid have the chance to win a third straight Champions League under Zidane in Saturday's final in Kiev.

    However, the World Cup winner still has his detractors who claim that while his motivational skills are strong, his tactical understanding is lacking.

    But a jovial Klopp, whose own tactical awareness has been questioned in the past, talked up Zidane's qualities.

    Addressing a media conference, he said: "If people think Zidane has no tactical knowledge - because people think the same about me - it would be really funny if two managers in the final had no clue about tactics. What would that say about the game?

    "He has been at Madrid less time than I've been at Liverpool and made three Champions League finals. 

    "He's brilliant and I unfortunately have to expect he's brilliant. This group of players together obviously work. I saw his team playing a lot of times. It's just fantastic football. 

    "It's organised when it needs to be and chaos when it needs to be. I think Zinedine was his whole life a fighter. Where he grew up in Marseille you need to be a fighter. 

    "I saw his face when someone asked the other day about the hunger of us or Madrid. It made him angry. All of us are different but we are both here."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    No clue - Klopp defiant over Can to Juventus claims
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp: Real Madrid have no weaknesses
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 managers in Europe this season
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    5 top football managers and the tactics that define them
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League final in Opta...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    A Tale of Two Teams: Real Madrid vs Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Five things to watch out for in...
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp rejects Liverpool's Champions League final...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018