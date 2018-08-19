Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It's here, it's real, get on with it - Dyche dismisses Europa League excuse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
285   //    19 Aug 2018, 21:06 IST
SeanDyche - cropped
Sean Dyche shows his frustration in Burnley's defeat

Sean Dyche urged Burnley to "get on with" the difficulty of balancing Premier League and Europa League campaigns after a disappointing home defeat to Watford.

With the Clarets playing 120 minutes against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday to set up a meeting with Olympiacos this coming week, the effects of their endeavours perhaps showed in a tired display on Sunday.

Watford struck at the start of each half as Burnley, unable to muster a fightback, slumped to a 3-1 loss, but Dyche does not want his side to lean on an excuse in the form of the fabled Europa League hangover.

"It's a story that started five months ago. It's here, it's real and we have to get on with it," he told a post-match news conference.

"Our performances have been good and we were the better side for the first half. Watford deserved to see the game out, but we were better in the first half."

Dyche was also frustrated by Will Hughes' match-winning role after the Watford midfielder was only booked for a heavy challenge on Stephen Ward, having earlier escaped punishment for another robust tackle.

"[Hughes] shouldn't have been on the pitch to score," he said. "I looked at that [challenge] and thought he should go, then he scored a really good strike. I'm frustrated.

"I was four feet away from it so I was on top of it. It was a bad tackle. He was off the pitch - that's how out of control he was. It should have been a sending off.

"You can't have that because it could really hurt someone."

Watford's win was their first in 13 away from home, but Javi Gracia preferred not to dwell on their dismal run after finally getting off the mark on the road.

"We scored three and we have done better than last season, but I don't like to look back at last season," he told BBC Sport.

"I prefer to enjoy the moment. We did a good job and I'm happy for the players.

"It is important the amount of goals but the quality as well. The strikers, Troy Deeney and Andre Gray, scored. It is very important for them and the team. Will Hughes scored an outstanding goal. I am happy for all of them."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Burnley's Europa Dream: 3 Players Sean Dyche should sign
RELATED STORY
Hart to Burnley "not rocket science", says Dyche
RELATED STORY
Dyche applauds Hart and backline after Southampton draw
RELATED STORY
Premier League remains 'bread and butter' despite...
RELATED STORY
Burnley pub renamed The Royal Dyche following European...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 6 things we learned from matchday...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 10 best opening day fixtures in history 
RELATED STORY
Will Salah retain his PL, Golden Boot? If not, who will...
RELATED STORY
Dyche full of praise for players despite Bournemouth defeat
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Assessing the top 6 clubs based...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us