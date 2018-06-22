Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
It's just a game - Milligan disappointed by Kruse criticism

Robbie Kruse has endured significant criticism from Australia fans and Mark Milligan is disappointed by the situation.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 17:33 IST
Defender Mark Milligan insists the Australia team are not paying any attention to the criticism of Robbie Kruse that has reportedly caused his family to close their various social media accounts.

Australia were back at their training base in Kazan on Friday having secured a commendable point against Denmark a day earlier in Samara, the 1-1 draw keeping their hopes of World Cup progression alive.

It was the second match in a row in which Kruse has received flak for his performance – fans and pundits alike unimpressed by his ineffectiveness in attack compared to 19-year-old Daniel Arzani, who was bright off the bench.

Reports have suggested that the extent of the criticism for Kruse has caused his family to shut down their respective social media profiles, while Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez has received death threats after he was sent off against Japan.

And while Milligan insists Australia have been able to ignore such behaviour, he is disappointed people forget how to act appropriately.

Speaking to reporters in Kazan on Friday, Milligan said: "Robbie, as we all do, probably doesn't read into those things too much.

"It's much more important about what we think of each other than everybody else. When on the field we're the only ones who can help us.

"It's not just Robbie, he's been fantastic for a long time for us an I'm not the only one thinking that.

"He'll be ready [to face Peru]. It's much more important what we think about each other than what's said on the outside.

"It's unfortunate that some people sometimes forget it's just a game, we're doing our best to entertain and represent our families and countries.

"As I say, it's an unfortunate situation. We try to stay away and have thick skin. It's disappoint people forget we go out to do that [to perform], we always try our best. It's not good to see it go that far [death threats]."

