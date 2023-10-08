"It's not looking good", "He's giving up to Pep" - Arsenal fans in disbelief as Arteta names changed XI to face Manchester City

Arsenal fans are concerned over their starting lineup for the Premier League encounter against Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8). Manager Mikel Arteta has named his starting XI with notable exclusions, sparking debate among the Gunners' fans online.

The most prominent exclusion is Bukayo Saka, a shining light for the Gunners in recent times. Following an injury scare in the Champions League earlier this week, Saka's absence from today's match has generated concerns.

While both Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey have made the bench, Saka's omission is particularly notable, given his recent form and contributions. Additionally, the midfield sees an interesting mix, with Kai Havertz relegated to the bench. Jorginho will bring his experience to the center of the park, alongside summer signing Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard.

This combination is not the usual choice for the Gunners and will be under scrutiny as they battle a formidable Manchester City side, with Partey on the bench.

Supporters have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions on the lineup, with one fan writing:

"It's not looking good."

Another showed concern around Arteta's mindset ahead of the game, warning:

"He's giving up to Pep"

Here are a few more reactions:

Jamie Carragher tips Arsenal for victory against Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed the Gunners to win their much-anticipated clash against three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Both clubs are neck-and-neck this season, with City in second with 18 points from seven games. They could reclaim their spot at the top of the table from Tottenham Hotspur, who dethroned the champions with a 1-0 win at Luton Town on Saturday. Arsenal, meanwhile, are snapping at their heels with 17 points from seven games. The stakes are high, and every point is crucial at this juncture.

Carragher believes the Gunners might have the upper hand in this fixture. One significant factor he cited was the absence of City's pivotal midfielder, Rodri, due to suspension. Sharing his insights with Sky Sports, Carragher stated (via Football London):

"I think Arsenal just might do it. With home advantage and Rodri not playing - who's a huge player for Man City. Hopefully that will give us a title race between now and the end of the season. I want Liverpool to be involved."

"I think we want this title race to go as long as it could possibly go - and last season it did. I thought it was brilliant between Man City and Arsenal. So, hopefully Arsenal can get the three points."

Historically, Manchester City have had an impressive track record at the Emirates Stadium, boasting an undefeated streak since December 2015. This dominance will undoubtedly serve as a confidence booster for Pep Guardiola's squad. Nevertheless, the Gunners' recent Community Shield triumph over the Citizens could potentially tilt the balance in Arteta's favor.