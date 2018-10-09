It's not right! Saha hits out at Pogba's Mourinho comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Louis Saha believes Paul Pogba intentionally set out to destabilise Jose Mourinho by publicly criticising the Manchester United manager.

Mourinho has been under pressure following a recent run of poor form but saw his side recover from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The reported friction between Pogba and Mourinho has been a persistent sub-plot over the course of United's struggles, with the France midfielder at one stage claiming the team should "attack, attack, attack".

But former United striker Saha believes Pogba should have kept his opinions to himself.

"I think he has done it on purpose, and I don't think that is right," Saha said at the AFDP Spirit of Soccer launch.

"It's the wrong communication. It puts pressure on the manager. With those talks, you should do it in the dressing room with your manager.

"You know that people will question it, so don't do it. This is my opinion and I would have said that to him.

"I would have said 'no, that's not something to say because you're not the manager'."

Saha added: "Sometimes I see a bit too much ego, as a fan sometimes I find it very disturbing. Yes, I think there are things that should not be done from the players' side and from the manager and above.

"There is definitely things going on where [it] is completely wrong and there is so much potential that you still have hope that things can be fixed."

United face joint leaders Chelsea in the Premier League after the international break.