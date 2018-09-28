It's right that Ronaldo gets to face Manchester United – Allegri

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 32 // 28 Sep 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri believes UEFA has made the correct decision in not extending Cristiano Ronaldo's ban and therefore allowing him to face Manchester United in the Champions League.

Ronaldo was sent off in Juve's 2-0 European win over Valencia after he clashed with Jeison Murillo.

The Portuguese star was visibly shocked by the red, which could have resulted in a multiple-match ban had UEFA's disciplinary committee opted to extend it.

But it was confirmed on Thursday that Ronaldo will only be suspended for the visit of Young Boys on Tuesday, meaning he will be able to face former club United both home and away.

"I'm happy, it's right that he gets to play against Manchester United," Allegri told reporters in his pre-match news conference ahead of facing Napoli on Saturday.

"He's doing well, even in [the game against] Bologna he had a good game. It's right that he plays for the team, just as the team plays for him.

"Then we have to improve in some things, we have to serve him better, but we are together recently, we have all the time to improve."

Saturday's clash sees Allegri come up against Carlo Ancelotti for the first time since the latter's return to Italy.

Ancelotti was seen as a coup for Serie A, much like Ronaldo, but Allegri does not believe one of them is more important to Italian football than the other.

"Ancelotti's return was good for all Italian football, Ronaldo has brought attention to our football, also attracting other champions," Allegri said.

"I don't know if it [Serie A] is the most beautiful championship, but it is certainly the most difficult to play. There is great attention from all the coaches, you have to work hard to win the games."

Since Ronaldo's signing, Allegri has often had to leave out big-name players in order to accommodate the Portugal attacker, with Paulo Dybala suffering the most.

But, while the coach does not find it painful leaving players out, he is not ruling out potentially playing with Ronaldo, Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi all at the same time.

"Painful? No, we have many solutions," he added. "In the last few games Bernardeschi is out, and he is the fittest of all, then we have outside important players like [Sami] Khedira and Douglas Costa.

"I still have to make choices. It's possible [all the attackers play]. The team is finding more balance."