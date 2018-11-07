×
It's the first time they disagree – Pochettino shrugs off fan reaction to Lucas withdrawal

11   //    07 Nov 2018, 06:22 IST
lucas-cropped
Erik Lamela comes on for Lucas Moura

Mauricio Pochettino is unconcerned by fans voicing their displeasure at his withdrawal of Lucas Moura in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League win over PSV, adamant it is the first time they have disagreed with him in almost five years.

Spurs had to come from behind to claim all three points at Wembley, having conceded Luuk de Jong's opener after just 61 seconds.

Harry Kane got the equaliser 12 minutes from time and then saw his header deflect in off Trent Sainsbury for the winner, moving Spurs to within three points of second-placed Inter with two matches left.

Pochettino withdrew Lucas for Erik Lamela in the 62nd minute and the Spurs crowd widely jeered the decision, but the manager played it down after the match.

"I understand, I like it because after nearly five years I think it's the first time that they've been critical of me and didn't agree with me, but in the end [it ended] 2-1," Pochettino told reporters with a laugh.

"Look it's always difficult to take decisions, of course the fans are disappointed. They want to play with nine or 10 strikers when you are losing the game.

"But we tried to find solutions and the solution was to put Fernando Llorente on and how the goal arrived was Llorente was there for Harry Kane, or to help on the one or other side with the full-backs pushing higher with [Kieran] Trippier.

"It's to find a different way to play. Sometimes people say, 'Oh, Pochettino doesn't have a plan B or plan C', but the most important thing was to have a plan, and then, like today it was good to have a different way to approach and to score goals.

"But I have nothing to say about the fans, I am so happy, so grateful and I understand their reaction, maybe if it was me in the stand I should be the same, but I am so happy.

"For me, I can only tell the fans thank you because coming again to Wembley, supporting the team and making the effort, we cannot ask for more."

