'It's time to eat our own s***' – Marquinhos after PSG's Champions League exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5.96K   //    07 Mar 2019, 07:49 IST
Marquinhos-cropped
PSG star Marquinhos frustrated in the loss to Manchester United

Marquinhos said Paris Saint-Germain have to "eat our own s***" and keep working after their stunning Champions League collapse against Manchester United.

PSG surrendered a 2-0 first-leg lead as the Ligue 1 champions dramatically lost 3-1 at home to United, who advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to Marcus Rashford's 94th-minute penalty.

Wednesday's incredible defeat inflicted further misery on PSG in their quest for European glory – with the French giants suffering three successive last-16 exits, having bowed out in the quarters the four seasons prior.

Reflecting on the result, PSG star Marquinhos told reporters: "The game we played was unforgivable. We have to analyse, think and we have to be men. It's a difficult moment.

"We had to give everything on the pitch. Now it's over, we cannot say 'You had to do that, you had to do this'.

"These are still details, and it's always the case at the high level. I think it's a good time not to talk too much, as we say in Brazil it's time to eat our own s***.

"It's a s*** moment and we have to keep working."

