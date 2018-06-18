Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It was a normal challenge - Switzerland equaliser fine by Shaqiri

Switzerland's equaliser against Brazil was not a foul according to Xherdan Shaqiri, responding to complaints from their opponents.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 20:24 IST
100
Shaqiri cropped
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri

Brazil are incorrect with their assessment that Switzerland's equaliser in their World Cup Group E clash should not have stood, according to Xherdan Shaqiri.

Steven Zuber rose above Miranda to head home five minutes into the second half in Rostov-on-Don, cancelling out Philippe Coutinho's first-half strike, though Brazil wanted a free-kick awarded in their favour.

VAR was not consulted by referee Cesar Ramos following the incident, another reason for the Selecao's frustration, but Shaqiri believes there was nothing wrong with the header from his team-mate.

"I think it's not the same as a foul. In every game you have some little touches and this is football. I don't think he pushed the player, it's a normal challenge at a corner for me," he told reporters.

Switzerland, who were eliminated at the last-16 stage by Argentina in Brazil four years ago, tackle Serbia on Friday before taking on Costa Rica in their final Group E outing.

Shaqiri believes Vladimir Petkovic's side are capable of reaching the latter stages of the tournament.

"Our goal is to get to the next round and to do our best. We know there is another two difficult games but we don't fear anybody," the Stoke City winger added.

"We have the quality to win games and we go into every game to try to win. We know there are two different games coming up and we will try to win."

What does Xherdan Shaqiri need to reignite his inner...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went Right for...
RELATED STORY
Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil 1-1 Switzerland: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Switzerland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland; 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Switzerland Team vs Brazil, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Senderos warns Brazil as World Cup favourites prepare for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Iceland, Mexico and Switzerland showcase...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Brazil draws with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us