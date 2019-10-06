It was hit and hope! Longstaff left 'speechless' after dream winner against Man United

Matty Longstaff (R) celebrates with Andy Carroll

A modest Matty Longstaff admitted his winning goal against Manchester United on his Premier League debut for Newcastle United was "hit and hope".

The teenage midfielder earned the Magpies a 1-0 victory at St James' Park on Sunday to lift his team out of the bottom three.

Steve Bruce's side had been battered 5-0 at Leicester City last time out but the ex-United centre-back was able to celebrate his first win as a manager against his old club in his 400th Premier League game in charge.

For Longstaff, who hit the crossbar in the first half but buried a shot from the edge of the box past David de Gea with 18 minutes to go, it was difficult to put his match-winning impact into words.

"Last night you go to bed dreaming of it, but you never think it will happen. I'm over the moon, speechless," he told Sky Sports.

"I found out I was in the team yesterday after training, the butterflies started going and I looked forward to it ever since, I was buzzing.

"It was hit and hope rather than a placed shot but it's in the back of the net. You can't describe the feeling, running away to the fans. It was surreal.

"I thought my first-half shot was in, but it hit the bar. That was a bit disappointing but to get the goal in front of the Gallowgate, it's that little bit special."

Longstaff shone playing alongside his older brother Sean, who was thrilled for his sibling.

"I'm over the moon. I know how hard he's worked," said the 21-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"He's been the best player in training. He was a breath of fresh air. I couldn't be prouder of him.

"It was great. Look how lively he was – he made my job a lot easier.

"He was really quiet last night, he's usually bouncing around the house shouting. I've never heard him so quiet."