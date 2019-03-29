'It was nice to have Cristiano in LaLiga'- Messi heaps praise on Ronaldo as he picks the best players in the world

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST 1.42K // 29 Mar 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has heaped praise on former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and also, named the best players in the world currently.

In case you didn't know...

Football fans around the globe are familiar with the names Ronaldo and Messi. For over the last decade or so, these two players have dominated football in an unprecedented manner. Their statistics are unbelievable and their consistency remains unparalleled, which undoubtedly makes them the two best players in our era.

Both these players have won several titles and numerous individual accolades over the years as a result of their extraterrestrial abilities. Both Ronaldo and Messi share five Ballon d'Ors, each alongside a plethora of other individual awards and are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30s.

Ronaldo and Messi shared their rivalry in the LaLiga for 9 seasons which saw the Portuguese star becoming the greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid with 450 goals. But Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer after winning three Champions League titles and has currently scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Messi is enjoying another historic season as he has racked up 39 goals and 21 assists in all competition, leading the Blaugrana's hopes for all the major silverwares in the current campaign.

The heart of the matter

"Era lindo tener a Cristiano Ronaldo en LaLiga por el prestigio que le daba. Excluyendo a él y a mí, los mejores jugadores del mundo son Mbappé, Neyrmar, Hazard, Suárez y el Kun", Messi elogiando a CR7 https://t.co/Vkp0Ejyj8W pic.twitter.com/0PY6P0RAF3 — MARCA Claro Argentina (@MARCAClaroARG) March 29, 2019

Lionel Messi revealed his admiration for his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo, while naming few best players in the world.

Speaking to FM Club, the Barcelona captain said:

"It was nice to have Cristiano LaLiga for the prestige he gave him."

Advertisement

"I have a lot of respect for Juventus, he is a great candidate to keep the title."

When asked about the best player in the world, Messi said:

"I take Cristiano with me, I do not tell him. Mbappé, Ney (Neymar), Hazard, Suárez and Kun (Agüero)".

What's next?

Barcelona will host Espanyol next in the LaLiga while Juventus host Empoli in the Serie A. While Messi is set to feature for the Catalan giants, Ronaldo will miss a few games due to a muscular injury.

Advertisement