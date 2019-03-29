×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'It was nice to have Cristiano in LaLiga'- Messi heaps praise on Ronaldo as he picks the best players in the world

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
1.42K   //    29 Mar 2019, 22:00 IST
Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has heaped praise on former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and also, named the best players in the world currently.

In case you didn't know...

Football fans around the globe are familiar with the names Ronaldo and Messi. For over the last decade or so, these two players have dominated football in an unprecedented manner. Their statistics are unbelievable and their consistency remains unparalleled, which undoubtedly makes them the two best players in our era.

Both these players have won several titles and numerous individual accolades over the years as a result of their extraterrestrial abilities. Both Ronaldo and Messi share five Ballon d'Ors, each alongside a plethora of other individual awards and are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30s.

Ronaldo and Messi shared their rivalry in the LaLiga for 9 seasons which saw the Portuguese star becoming the greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid with 450 goals. But Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer after winning three Champions League titles and has currently scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Serie A giants.

Messi is enjoying another historic season as he has racked up 39 goals and 21 assists in all competition, leading the Blaugrana's hopes for all the major silverwares in the current campaign.

The heart of the matter

Lionel Messi revealed his admiration for his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo, while naming few best players in the world.

Speaking to FM Club, the Barcelona captain said:

"It was nice to have Cristiano LaLiga for the prestige he gave him."
Advertisement
 "I have a lot of respect for Juventus, he is a great candidate to keep the title."

When asked about the best player in the world, Messi said:

"I take Cristiano with me, I do not tell him. Mbappé, Ney (Neymar), Hazard, Suárez and Kun (Agüero)".

What's next?

Barcelona will host Espanyol next in the LaLiga while Juventus host Empoli in the Serie A. While Messi is set to feature for the Catalan giants, Ronaldo will miss a few games due to a muscular injury.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi La Liga News La Liga Teams Serie A Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi is No.1, no one compares to him,' says Carles Alena as he picks Barcelona superstar in GOAT debate
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers in the World
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long dominance which made the game beautiful
RELATED STORY
GOAT Debate: Former Real Madrid manager picks Messi over Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Romario gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge to join him in Italy
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is having the better season?
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in major finals: Who has performed better?
RELATED STORY
Messi v Ronaldo: Stats reveal who has been the superior player this season (by a huge margin)
RELATED STORY
Former Real Madrid manager gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate, says Messi is still ahead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
Tomorrow GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
Tomorrow BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Tomorrow CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us