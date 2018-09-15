It was not the plan! Liverpool's Wijnaldum on breakthrough goal

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum conceded he got lucky with his opening goal in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp's side served notice of their title credentials with a dominant display at Wembley, where the result should have been put beyond any doubt in between Roberto Firmino's 54th-minute goal and Erik Lamela's stoppage-time consolation.

Wijnaldum converted a fine header from a first-half corner after Liverpool's plan to crowd Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm proved effective.

But Wijnaldum and Joe Gomez peeled away to the back post when only one of them was supposed to make that run – a miscommunication that paid off.

"It was as plan, we trained with it before. There was a misunderstanding between me and Joe because one had to stay. It was not the plan that two went," the Netherlands international told Sky Sports.

"I just thought I would head the ball as high as possible because there were a lot of players in the box. I had a feeling it was in straight away."

1 - Georginio Wijnaldum has scored his first ever Premier League away goal, with what was his 55th shot on the road in the competition. Rarity. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/yEys4XV7vX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2018

Wijnaldum had 18 Premier League goals to his name heading into Saturday's game, but not one away from home during his time with Newcastle United and Liverpool – a peculiarity he was happy to have put to bed.

"It feels really good because a lot of people were speaking about me, when would I score an away goal," he said.

"It feels good to score my first away goal."

Liverpool made it five wins out of five as they continued to set an impressive pace in the top flight this season.

Wijnaldum felt he and his team-mates switched off needlessly towards the end of the match, but reserved praise for international colleague Virgil van Dijk, who produced another commanding performance at centre-back.

"The statistics are good since he came. We concede less goals. He is a leader in the last line of the team," he added.

"Overall we play well with each other. It starts up front, but if the opponents come to the final third you see it is difficult to create chances against us."