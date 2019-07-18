×
It will be really difficult – Klopp concerned over Mane's lack of rest

18 Jul 2019
Mane - cropped
Sadio Mane's season is yet to come to an end

Jurgen Klopp is wary of Sadio Mane's lack of rest heading into the new season, with the Liverpool star's campaign yet to come to an end.

On the back of a gruelling 2018-19 campaign, Premier League Golden Boot joint-winner Mane has scored three goals to help Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Friday's showdown with Algeria in Cairo ends a season which has lasted close to 12 months for the 27-year-old, who also featured for his nation at the 2018 World Cup.

Liverpool's season starts on August 4 with the Community Shield clash against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley.

Newly promoted Norwich City then travel to Anfield on August 9, in the opening Premier League fixture of 2019-20.

And Klopp acknowledged his concern over Mane's readiness for the new season, confirming Liverpool are yet to decide when Mane will return to the fold.

"With Sadio, we have to see about him after the final – how he is feeling and stuff like that," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"It will be really difficult. Sixteen days before we play City, his season is finished. We will have to make a decision, but we haven't made it yet."

While Mane's return date is yet to be established, Klopp – whose squad are on tour in the United States – revealed Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson will return for a training camp in Evian later in July.

The trio have all been afforded extended breaks following their participation in the AFCON and Copa America respectively, with Klopp confident they will have enough time to prepare for the City fixture.

"It means we have nearly a week until City, a strong 12 days until Norwich and then 15 or 16 days until Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup]," Klopp said.

"We have to see. The good thing is, when you have a short break you don’t lose a lot. 

"I would have preferred it if they had come back after a week, but that would make absolutely no sense. So, [they have] these three weeks and then we will have them here for pre-season."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
