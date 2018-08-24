Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Italian club AS Roma to auction shirts for Kerala flood relief

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
69   //    24 Aug 2018, 13:57 IST

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) In a novel gesture, Italian football giant AS Roma today announced that it will auction off five match-worn shirts from the first team players to help raise funds for flood-ravaged Indian state, Kerala.

"After #ASRoma's first home match of the Serie A season, the club will auction off five match-worn shirts from our first team players to help raise money to donate to the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala," AS Roma's official English twitter handle said.

Roma will play its first home match against Atalanta BC on August 28 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Serie A side expressed solidarity and also urged its fans to donate for the cause.

"The thoughts of everyone at #ASRoma are with those affected by the floods that have caused so much devastation in #Kerala. We're in touch with the authorities to see what support we can offer. Fans can make a donation to the relief fund @

https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/ ," AS Roma English tweeted.

English Premier League side Liverpool FC also tweeted in solidarity and asked its fans to help the victims of the flood-hit state.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the floods in Kerala. Those willing to help in any way can reach out to our official supporters club in the state - @KeralaReds," LFC India tweeted.

Spanish La Liga winners FC Barcelona had also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims in Kerala.

"FC Barcelona expresses its condolences to the families of the victims of the floods in India and offers its support to all those affected," Barcelona said through a facebook post.

Kerala is struggling to find its feet after the devastating floods that left 231 people dead in a fortnight and displaced over 14 lakh people

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India

