Italian manager of the year Allegri targets long Juve stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    12 Nov 2018, 21:40 IST
massimiliano allegri - cropped
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he wants to stay at the club "for a long time" after winning his second consecutive Italian manager of the year award.

The 51-year-old, who guided Juve to a seventh straight Serie A title and 13th Coppa Italia triumph last season, beat off competition from Maurizio Sarri and Simone Inzaghi for the Panchina d'Oro.

Allegri has picked up where he left off so far this campaign with a 2-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday maintaining their six-point lead at the Serie A summit.

They are well placed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, despite last week's 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United, and Allegri admits he is targeting European success in what he hopes is a prolonged spell in Turin.

"I thank my staff, who take so much pressure off me and let me grow older more slowly," he said upon collecting his award.

"I hope to stay here for a long time. Now I'm more reflective. My years of experience in Serie A have let me grow.

"The objective is to win our eighth Scudetto and then the Champions League.

"We'll see if we have a bit of luck on our side. The level has risen, so we must have the quality to match. For the Scudetto, however, our attentions are on Napoli and Inter."

