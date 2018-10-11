×
Italy held 1-1 by Ukraine as winless streak reaches 5

Associated Press
NEWS
News
42   //    11 Oct 2018, 02:45 IST
AP Image

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Italy's winless streak reached five matches following a 1-1 draw at home with Ukraine in a friendly on Wednesday — extending the Azzurri's poor run of form following their failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Ruslan Malinovskyi equalized seven minutes after Federico Bernardeschi's opener early in the second half.

Italy has recorded only one victory in 10 matches, a win over Saudi Arabia in a friendly in May. In competitive games, the Azzurri haven't won in more than than a year.

"It's a pity that we're still lacking results," Italy coach Roberto Mancini said. "We need to be more incisive, because when you create a lot of chances you've got to score goals."

Italy will hope for improved form in a UEFA Nations League match at Poland on Sunday. Mancini's squad has gained only one point from its opening two games in the competition and sits last in its group. Moreover, Italy has won only once under Mancini in six matches.

Bernardeschi scored with a shot from beyond the area that goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov had in his hands but couldn't stop.

Malinovskyi replied with a half-volley when a corner wasn't fully cleared then nearly won it with a free kick off the crossbar.

The match was stopped briefly in the 43rd minute for a dedication to the 43 people who died in the Morandi bridge disaster in August in Genoa.

Associated Press
NEWS
