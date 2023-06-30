Italy Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023 

Italy Women and Morocco Women square off in a friendly on Saturday (July 1). Both sides will use the game to continue preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

The Italians have not been in action since a 2-1 win over Colombia in a friendly in April. Valentiina Giacinti put them ahead in the 14th minute, while Catalina Usme levelled matters in the 77th minute. Monica Ramos' own goal five minutes later helped Le Azzurre claim the win.

Morocco, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Romania. Cristina Carl's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Lionesses of Atlas have two more friendlies lined up against Switzerland and Jamaica before kickstarting their World Cup campaign.

They have been grouped in Group H alongside Germany, South Korea and Colombia. Italy, meanwhile, are in Group G with Argentina, Sweden and South Africa.

Italy Women vs Morocco Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Morocco's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Italy's last five games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Morocco have lost five of their last eight friendlies.

Italy's last seven games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Italy have won their last two games, having lost the previous five.

Italy Women vs Morocco Women Prediction

Italy and Morocco have their sights set on the Women's World Cup and will aim to enter the tournament in the best form. The Italians have won their last two games, which should boost their confidence following a five-game losing run.

Morocco, meanwhile, are relative upstarts in women's football, but the north Africans proved their mettle at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations last year. They finished runner-ups, eliminating heavyweights Nigeria along the way.

Italy enter the game as strong favourites, but their relative struggles in the last few months could give Morocco hope. Nevertheless, expect Italy to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Italy 1-0 Morocco

Italy Women vs Morocco Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Italy to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

