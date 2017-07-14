Write an article

I've been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney

It did not take Wayne Rooney long to make an impact on his Everton return and the 31-year-old was delighted with his effort.

by Omnisport
News 14 Jul 2017, 03:27 IST
wayne rooney - cropped
Wayne Rooney holds up an Everton shirt

Wayne Rooney admitted he has long been thinking about scoring a goal for Everton again after hitting a spectacular strike in Thursday's friendly win over Gor Mahia.

The former Manchester United captain, who completed a return to Goodison Park this week, marked his first start back in a blue shirt by firing his side ahead with a dipping shot from 30 yards out.

Ronald Koeman's side went on to win 2-1 in Tanzania, and Rooney, who played the full first half, was delighted to get off the mark.

"To score for Everton again is a great feeling," he told EvertonTV. "It's something I've been thinking of for the last couple of weeks, once I knew [the move] was happening.

"Thankfully, I've done it and that 45 minutes will only help. I was pleased with it. It's a good start but I think we have to improve still.

"It's early days and we knew it would be a tough game in tough conditions but I thought we did well.

"It's always important to win the game but I think the most important thing today was we all got a good 45 minutes under our belts.

"Obviously there's things we can do better but the most important thing is getting the minutes under your belt."

Fetching more content...