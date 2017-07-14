I've been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney
It did not take Wayne Rooney long to make an impact on his Everton return and the 31-year-old was delighted with his effort.
Wayne Rooney admitted he has long been thinking about scoring a goal for Everton again after hitting a spectacular strike in Thursday's friendly win over Gor Mahia.
The former Manchester United captain, who completed a return to Goodison Park this week, marked his first start back in a blue shirt by firing his side ahead with a dipping shot from 30 yards out.
Ronald Koeman's side went on to win 2-1 in Tanzania, and Rooney, who played the full first half, was delighted to get off the mark.
"To score for Everton again is a great feeling," he told EvertonTV. "It's something I've been thinking of for the last couple of weeks, once I knew [the move] was happening.
"Thankfully, I've done it and that 45 minutes will only help. I was pleased with it. It's a good start but I think we have to improve still.
"It's early days and we knew it would be a tough game in tough conditions but I thought we did well.
"It's always important to win the game but I think the most important thing today was we all got a good 45 minutes under our belts.
"Obviously there's things we can do better but the most important thing is getting the minutes under your belt."
| @WayneRooney returns with a stunning goal just 34 minutes into his second #EFC debut! #EvertonInTZ pic.twitter.com/59OQP4ioz4— Everton (@Everton) July 13, 2017