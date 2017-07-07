I've heard he's very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette

Mesut Ozil has had to ask for advice from Ligue 1 followers about new Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 16:19 IST

Alexandre Lacazette in action for Lyon

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil expects to enjoy linking up with new record signing Alexandre Lacazette, despite suggesting he knows little about the striker.

Lacazette completed a move to north London this week for an undisclosed fee that is reported to be in the region of €60million.

The 26-year-old scored 37 times in all competitions for Lyon last season, including 28 in just 30 appearances in Ligue 1 – a tally bettered only by Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Ozil is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Lacazette but admits that he has had to ask for the opinion of friends who regularly follow French football.

"I'm really looking forward to it,” he told Arsenal Player. "He's a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons, too. We're really happy to have such a class striker here with us.

"From what I've heard, he's meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I'll definitely have fun with him on the pitch.

"I hope that he'll be able to take us further with his goals. I'm sure he's happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we're pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible."