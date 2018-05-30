Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
J. League apologises for bogus Torres transfer story

Fernando Torres appeared to have signed for Sagan Tosu but the J.League has confirmed the transfer announcement was made in error.

30 May 2018
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres.

Andres Iniesta might be set to grace the J.League but former Spain team-mate Fernando Torres will not be joining him – just yet.

Following Barcelona great Iniesta completing his surprise switch to Vissel Kobe last week, Torres has been linked with a move to Sagan Tosu in Japan's top flight.

On Wednesday, the J. League published a story on its official website announcing the 34-year-old striker had signed for struggling Sagan – the club lie second bottom in the table after 15 matches this season – only to swiftly take the article down and publish an apology.

"Today on the official website of the J.League, a page containing incorrect information regarding a player joining Sagan Tosu was made viewable," a statement read.

"Our sincere apologies go to the Sagan Tosu club, everybody involved with the club, fans and supporters for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We are currently investigating what caused this error and we will do our very best to prevent this from happening again."

Torres bade an emotional farewell to Atletico Madrid on the final day of LaLiga this season, scoring his 128th and 129th goals for his boyhood club in a 2-2 draw against Eibar.

