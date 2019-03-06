×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jaap Stam appointed Feyenoord coach starting in June

Associated Press
NEWS
News
66   //    06 Mar 2019, 19:42 IST
AP Image

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam will take over as coach of Dutch club Feyenoord in June.

The Rotterdam club says Stam will succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who told Feyenoord in January that this will be his last season in charge.

Stam is currently coaching Dutch team PEC Zwolle. Before returning to the Netherlands, he narrowly missed out on leading English team Reading into the Premier League - losing on penalties to Huddersfield in the 2017 League Championship playoff final.

Stam says that after talks with Feyenoord he "quickly realized I want to grab this chance."

Under Van Bronckhorst, Feyenoord won the Dutch title in 2017, its first league championship in 18 years.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 10 Dutchmen to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top five players that managers regretted selling
RELATED STORY
5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with
RELATED STORY
5 Managers who have won the Champions League with two different clubs
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to United: Cardiff stint not relevant to Old Trafford challenge, says Berg
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: "Sir Alex Ferguson shouldn't have retired so early," says United legend
RELATED STORY
5 Players who were forced out of their respective clubs
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
4 Most Successful Dutch Players to grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
2 players who proved their managers wrong and regained their place in the starting XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us