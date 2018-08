Jakarta/Palembang, Aug 21 (PTI) Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the fourth day of the Asian Games.

ARCHERY

Women's Compound - Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar: 8:00 AM starting

Men's Compound - Sangrampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini: 8:00 AM

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Men's: 1 PM

Women's team final: 5:00 PM

BRIDGE

Men's team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani

Mixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran Nadar

Supermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah (All events starting at 9:00 AM)

FIELD HOCKEY

India vs Hong Kong: 12:30 PM

SHOOTING:

Women's: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification - 8:00 AM, Gold Medal Event - 11:30 AM

Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat 25m Pistol Qualification 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM; Gold Medal Event 11:30 PM

SWIMMING

Men's: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash 100m butterfly Qualification 8:00 AM; Gold Medal Event 5:00 PM

Sandeep Sejwal 100m breastroke Qualification 8:00AM, Gold Medal Event 5:23 PM

4x100m Freestlyle Relay Heat 1 (India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) 8:30 AM Gold Medal Event 5:00 PM

TAEKWONDO

8:45 AM - Men's 80 kg Navjeet Maan (Round of 32)

TENNIS

9:00 AM - Men's Singles Round of 16 Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek Karimov (Uzbekistan); Men's Singles Round of 16 - Gunneswaran Prabhakharan vs Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)

11:00 AM - Men's Doubles Quarterfinals - Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan vs C Hseing and T Yang (Chinese Taipei)

9:00 AM Women's Singles Quarterfinals Ankita Raina vs Eudice Wong Chong (Hong Kong China)

9:00 AM (After) Women's Doubles Round of 16 Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare vs G Ainitdinova and A Danilina (Kazakhstan)

VOLLEYBALL

Men's India vs Qatar 6:00 PM

WRESTLING

Men's Greco Roman: 77 kg - Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai (Thailand) 12:00 PM

87 kg Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea) 12:00 PM

97 kg Hardeep 11:48 AM

130 kg Naveen vs Meng Lz (China) 1:06 PM

WUSHU

Women's Sanda (Semi-finals) - Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Cai Yingying (China) - 8:00 AM

Men's Sanda (Semifinals) 8:00 AM