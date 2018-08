Jakarta/Palembang, Aug 24 (PTI) Following is the summary of Indian contingent's performance on the 6th day of competitions in the Asian Games.

TENNIS

Men's doubles final: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan beat Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-4 to win gold.

Men's singles semifinal: Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses 2-6 2-6 to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin to win bronze.

ROWING

Men's quadruple scull: Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhoknal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win gold.

Lightweight single sculls: Dushyant wins bronze.

Lightweight double sculls: Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh win bronze.

SHOOTING

Women's 10m air pistol: Heena Sidhu wins bronze with a score of 219.2, Manu Bhaker finishes fifth.

SQUASH

Men's singles quarterfinal: Saurav Ghosal beat Harinder Pal Sandhu 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7

Women's singles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal Kathik beat Japan's Kobayashi Misaki 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, Joshna Chinappa beat Hong Kong's Chan Ho Ling 11-5,12-10, 5-11, 12-10. (All three assured of medal)

GOLF

Men's team lies in second position at 12-under.

Aadil Bedi lies tied 3rd after day 2.

KABADDI

women's team lose 24-27 to Iran in final to win silver.

BADMINTON

Men's singles second round: K Srikanth lost 21-23 19-21 to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong, HS Prannoy lost 12-21 21-15 15-21 to Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Women's doubles prequarterfinal: Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat Malaysian combination of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean 21-17 16-21 21-19.

ARCHERY

Recurve mixed team quarterfinal: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das lose 4-5 to Mongolia.

Compound mixed Team prequarterfinal: Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekaha beat Iraq's Fatima Saad Mahmood and Eshaq Ibrahim Mohammed 155-147.

BOXING

Manoj Kumar (69kg) beat Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi 5-0

Gaurav Solanki (52kg) lose to Japan's Ryomei Tanaka.

GYMNASTIC

Dipa Karmakar finishes fifth in balance beam final.

FENCING

women's epee team: India lost 25-45 to China in the quarterfinals.

HANDBALL

India men's team beat Pakistan 28-27.

WRESTLING

Women's 63kg: Rakhi Halder fails to register single lift

SWIMMING

Men's 50m breaststroke: Sandeep Sejwal finishes seventh

Men's 1500m freestyle: Advait Page fails to qualify for final.

PENCAK SILAT

Men's 50-55 kg quarterfinal: Naorem Boynao Singh loses to Dumaan Dines of Philippines