Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 21:37 IST
15

Kazan (Russia), Jun 15 (AFP) James Rodriguez -- the top scorer at Brazil 2014 -- remains a doubt for Colombia's World Cup opener against Japan after missing training today due to muscle fatigue.

The Bayern Munich star helped steer Colombia to their best-ever finish at a World Cup four years ago before they were ousted in the quarter-finals by hosts Brazil.

Expected to lead his nation's challenge in Russia, James has been plagued by discomfort in his left calf since last week, when Jose Pekerman's side left Milan following a 16-day spell in the Italian city.

James, who had a hand in nearly half of Colombia's goals (six goals, four assists) during qualifying for Russia 2018, was absent from a training session that was open to the public in the Sviyaga stadium, west of Kazan.

Striker Carlos Bacca, who plays for Villarreal, played down fears over James and midfielder Wilmar Barrios ahead of Tuesday's match.

"Both have a little muscle fatigue but that's normal with the amount of work that has been done since we left Bogota", on May 17, said the ex-Sevilla and AC Milan player.

Colombia fans, however, might have cause for concern.

James had a similar ailment in his left calf in February that sidelined him for three weeks following a Champions League clash with Besiktas.

Colombia's medical staff are understood to be battling to make sure he recovers in time, although reports suggest Pekerman, now Colombia's longest-serving boss, is already considering River Plate playmaker Juan Quintero as a replacement.

Although left-footed like James, Quintero's inclusion could have ramifications for Pekerman's tactical plans.

The 68-year-old Argentine coach usually deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Monaco striker Radamel Falcao leading Colombia's attack

WORLD CUP: Since 2014 highs, a struggle for Colombia, James
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #33 James...
RELATED STORY
James: Colombia eyeing at least World Cup semis
RELATED STORY
Three breakout stars from the 3 previous editions of the...
RELATED STORY
Falcao, James join injured duo in Colombia squad
RELATED STORY
This World Cup could be harder for Colombia - Sanchez
RELATED STORY
James: Colombia can't get carried away with France win
RELATED STORY
Halilhodzic sacked by Japan two months before World Cup
RELATED STORY
Salah races to be fit for Egypt's World Cup opener v Uruguay
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us