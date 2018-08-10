Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

James Rodriguez a doubt for DFL-Supercup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
356   //    10 Aug 2018, 17:52 IST
James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez in action for Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez is a doubt for Bayern Munich's DFL-Supercup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt after suffering an ankle injury.

Bayern take part in the curtain-raiser on Sunday, but they may be without star midfielder James, who struggled for fitness with Colombia at the World Cup and took a kick in Wednesday's 20-2 friendly thrashing of amateur side Rottach-Egern.

James, halfway through a two-year loan from Real Madrid, missed training on Friday, according to head coach Niko Kovac, as Bayern stepped up their preparations.

"James didn't train [Friday] morning because he suffered a bruise in the last match," Kovac told a pre-match news conference. "But apart from James, everyone is on board and even he is semi-healthy.

"I will leave a few players here, but Jerome [Boateng] is healthy and will travel this weekend.

"Serge Gnabry has trained normally, so there are no problems. He can play many positions and he has played all the positions he has played well."

Leon Goretzka is one player who may not feature, but Kovac is looking forward to seeing the club's new signing in action.

"Leon is a great footballer and international, who deserves to be here at Bayern," he said. "The club did a good job signing him, he will play a big role for Bayern Munich.

"Of course, because of the World Cup, he is behind in terms of training and fitness so we'll see [if he will play] on Sunday."

Kovac will be coming up against his former club in the form of Frankfurt and new coach Adi Hutter, his replacement, has been boosted by a contract extension for Ante Rebic.

The Croatia star had been linked with Bayern but could now line up against the Bundesliga champions this weekend.

"Ante Rebic's contract extension is a strong signal, a strong signal about the club but also about Ante," Hutter said in his own news conference.

"Ante is a key player for Eintracht. I'm looking forward to working with him. He had a long season but he's in good physical condition, so he's certainly in contention for the Supercup."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
James Rodriguez open to joining Bayern permanently
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez: I'm very happy at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Reasons why James Rodriguez won't want to return to Real...
RELATED STORY
Zidane's Real Madrid exit 'a little strange' – James
RELATED STORY
James to remain at Bayern Munich, says Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
James wants permanent Bayern Munich stay
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Bayern score 20 against amateurs in friendly
RELATED STORY
Kovac an admirer of Pavard, expects James to stay
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us