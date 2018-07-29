Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

James Rodriguez open to joining Bayern permanently

Omnisport
NEWS
News
436   //    29 Jul 2018, 05:19 IST
JamesRodriguez-cropped
Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez would be willing to make his Bayern Munich stay permanent amid links with a return to parent club Real Madrid.

Madrid sent James to Bayern on a two-year loan deal, however, the Champions League holders are reportedly considering the prospect of bringing the Colombia star back to the Santiago Bernabeu halfway through the agreement.

James has expressed his happiness with the Bundesliga champions – who have the option to purchase the Colombian for a reported €42million in 2019 – and the 27-year-old opened the door for a prolonged stint in Bavaria.

"I think my future is here. There are a lot of rumours, they talk about a lot of clubs, but right now I'm thinking about Bayern Munich," James said. "That's my present, and I'm happy here."

Asked if he would like to make his Bayern deal permanent, James said: "Yeah, why not? Bayern are a big club, a top club also.

"I'm good here, and why not stay here for years? If they want me to be here, I'll be thankful with them because it's a club that put its confidence in me, so I feel all their love. Why not stay here for years? I think it's a good option."

"It'd be a really good option for me to continue here," James added. "I'm good here, it's my present and I'm not going to think about anything else."

James appeared 39 times in all competitions for Bayern last season, contributing eight goals and 15 assists.

 

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
James Rodriguez: I'm very happy at Bayern
RELATED STORY
James to remain at Bayern Munich, says Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
James wants permanent Bayern Munich stay
RELATED STORY
Bayern in 'no hurry' to strike permanent James deal
RELATED STORY
Reasons why James Rodriguez won't want to return to Real...
RELATED STORY
Zidane's Real Madrid exit 'a little strange' – James
RELATED STORY
No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
RELATED STORY
Bayern yet to discuss Lewandowski with Madrid – Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us