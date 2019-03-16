×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jamie Carragher has his say on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, reveals what sets the duo apart

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
18   //    16 Mar 2019, 23:46 IST

Liverpool legend has claimed in his weekly column that Ronaldo and Messi are the best in Europe.
Liverpool legend has claimed in his weekly column that Ronaldo and Messi are the best in Europe.

What's the story?

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend and a football pundit at the moment, has revealed which player he thinks is the greatest of all time or GOAT, in his Daily Telegraph column.

Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's match-winning performances in the RO16 UEFA Champions League fixtures for their respective clubs, the former England centre-back labelled Ronaldo as a great goalscorer but picked Messi as the undisputed all-time great.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo and Messi have both been in fine form for their clubs, with the Portuguese managing to score 19 goals for Juventus in the league, while Messi leads the European Golden Shoe race having found the back of the net 26 times in the LaLiga for Barcelona.

Both of the iconic players now have scored 20 or more goals in the last 11 seasons, with the former Manchester United star achieving the remarkable feat on two more occasions than his Argentine rival.


The heart of the matter

Jamie Carragher, himself a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, was analyzing the chances of the Premier League clubs that have made it into the quarter-finals of the competition this season in his Telegraph column.

With all the four PL clubs making it into the last eight of the tournament for the first time since 2009, Carragher said that Manchester City have the strongest chance of claiming the title of European Champions this May, but warned that any English club will have to overcome the exceptional skill and motivation levels of Ronaldo and Messi.

He wrote in his column:

Advertisement
"They[Messi and Ronaldo] bring belief to their clubs and fear to opposition. The fact remains unless the English clubs can find a way to stop Ronaldo and Messi, this year's final will be Juventus versus Barcelona."

He also made a bold statement in the same column by distinguishing the most talented players of our time as a great goalscorer and the greatest player of all time. With Messi being his pick as the GOAT. He continued:

"Ronaldo and Messi -- the greatest goalscorer of all time and the greater player of all time -- show no sign of giving up their dominance of European competition, their individual displays in midweek further demonstrating their exceptional skill and motivation levels."

What's next?

With Juventus and Barcelona avoiding each other in the last eight draws, it is a very real possibility that Messi and Ronaldo can face each other in this year's final.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Why the Messi-Ronaldo debate still rages on despite similarly stunning performances from the two legends
RELATED STORY
Ryan Giggs gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate; reveals key difference between the two
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
Gary Lineker says comparing Messi and Ronaldo is nonsense, but later subtly tweets that Messi is the best
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate heats up after Champions League performances: Twitter reactions
RELATED STORY
"Argentines are proud of Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo is a Beast," says Maradona
RELATED STORY
Twitter on fire as fans ignite Messi vs Ronaldo debate after both players starred in Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 5 Players who will be under the spotlight in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: Previewing all the quarterfinal matches 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us