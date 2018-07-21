Jamshedpur FC appoints Ferrnado Cesar Jimenez as head coach

Jamshedpur, Jul 21 (PTI) Jamshedpur Football Club today said it has appointed former Spanish footballer Cesar Ferrnado Jimenez as head coach ahead of the next edition of Indian Super League (ISL).

At a press conference here, Fernando said he will introduce Spanish style of football in Jamshedpur FC during the next ISL season.

The Spaniard, who replaced Steve Coppell at the helm, said he remains committed to the betterment of Jamshedpur FC and bring in new ideas and style, while admiring the natural skills, good physique and techniques that Indian footballers possess.

Ferrando was accompanied by the vice president, corporate services of Tata Steel and also the director of Jamshedpur Football Club, Sunil Bhaskaran.

Fernando said he is aiming to build a strong Jamshedpur FC that would improve gradually.

"I assure you all that I will try to put in my best and deliver a desirable result," he said.

Ferrnado said he has watched videos of some earlier matches played by Jamshedpur FC in its inaugural ISL session last year but declined to comment on the performance.

Asked how difficult it is to switch from English style of football introduced by former coach Steve Coppell to Spanish style, Ferrnado said "it is our duty to make things possible".

"Our main objective will be to give our best every day at every training session and make the team compete at the highest level," Ferrnado said adding that we will focus and prepare the team game by game as it will require a lot of hard work, passion, sacrifice, team work and humility.

"We will focus on important positions such as midfielder, striker and Centre half," he said while addressing a joint press conference.

Bhaskaran said Ferrnado has had a glittering career both as player and coach and has managed teams such as Atletico de Madrid, Valencia B, Elche, Albacete (La Liga & Segunda division clubs).

In his last assignment with Spanish club La Nucia, he had an extremely successful stint.

Fernando has also previously coached in Asia where he managed Malaysian outfit Johur Darul Yakin in 2013-14, he said.

"We are delighted to welcome Fernando to Jamshedpur FC. We are extremely confident that he is the right person for the job and will work to deliver trophies for our fans and bring glory to Jamshedpur," Bhaskaran said.

Bhaskaran said Ferrnado has thorough knowledge about the players, the club and ISL which was very impressive.

"Ferrnado shares our vision to move forward to build on the platform created by us and help this club enjoy greater success," Bhaskaran added.

Jamshedpur FC chief executive officer Mukul Chaudhary said Ferrnado's sides have always played exciting football impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism and his coaching methods significantly improve the players