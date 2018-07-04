Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Japan's Honda, Hasebe announce retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
294   //    04 Jul 2018, 09:35 IST
HondaHasebe-cropped
Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe

Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe have retired from international football following Japan’s World Cup exit.

The Blue Samurai led 2-0 in their Round of 16 fixture with Belgium before the Europeans launched a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 with a late Nacer Chadli goal.

Honda did not start a game in Russia, but came off the bench as a second half substitute in Rostov, and believes the future is bright for Japan.

"Today we showed how we can proceed as Japanese football," said the 32-year-old, who scored 37 goals in 98 caps.

"I am happy, because we have a lot of good young players, and now it is their turn to write the history of Japanese football.

"This is the last World Cup for me. That's the reality. To be perfectly honest, I wanted to take everyone to the next round, but I couldn't get the job done. I did everything I could. I did the best I could.

Japan captain Hasebe also called time on his international career after 114 appearances and the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder praised the team-mates who supported him during his career.

"I would like to express my gratitude to my colleagues who fought together for about 12-and-a-half years since 2006, and to all the Japanese people who supported me so much," he said.

"The time I walked with you is an important treasure for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"Last but not least, I am also a supporter of the national team. Let's dream about the Japanese national team together."

Japan will now look ahead to the 2019 Asian Cup, which is being held in the UAE.

 
Japan v Poland: Hasebe wants win to seal last-16 spot in...
RELATED STORY
Honda, Kagawa named to Japan squad for Ghana friendly
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Poland vs Japan - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Japan has won Asian hearts
RELATED STORY
Japan coach plays it safe in naming 23-man World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Ghana spoils Nishino's debut, beats Japan 2-0 in friendly
RELATED STORY
Misao, Ideguchi and Asano miss out as Japan name final...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Sudden coaching change shakes Japan preparations
RELATED STORY
Biglia announces international retirement
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us