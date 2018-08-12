Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Japan's Honda to manage Cambodia national team

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
148   //    12 Aug 2018, 17:37 IST

Phnom Penh, Aug 12 (AFP) Japanese star forward Keisuke Honda signed on as general manager of Cambodia's national team Sunday in a move that brings high-profile talent to a much-loved but struggling side.

The unusual arrangement will see Honda, who signed for A-League side Melbourne Victory earlier this month and retired from international football in July after Japan's World Cup loss to Belgium, work without a salary for the length of the two-year contract.

The 32-year-old striker and former AC Milan player told reporters through a translator that he was keen to assist Cambodian football and promote the country.

"I will help Cambodia develop a real playing style," he told a press conference in Phnom Penh.

He added that he would speak regularly with the players by videoconference while working around the Australian football season and would spend as much time in Cambodia as possible outside his existing commitments.

"The Football Federation of Cambodia is happy that Honda agrees to voluntarily support and help coach the Cambodian national team," federation president Sao Sokha said.

Cambodia's FIFA ranking sits at an unenviable 166 but in recent years the side has packed out stadiums during home appearances.

Honda is not a newcomer to the country, having launched a football academy in 2016 in Phnom Penh.

A post on his Instagram account said he had returned to Cambodia to "see and understand the country's situation" and make a "big announcement".

Social media in Cambodia lit up after the news, with fans celebrating the celebrity signing.

"OMG, thank you for your kindness, coming here and (helping) develop our national football team," one user said in response to Honda's Instagram post.

Easily recognisable with his bleached blonde hair, Honda emerged as a force in 2010 when he helped propel Japan to the last 16 of the South Africa World Cup. He netted 37 times in 98 appearances for his country.

In July, the footballer teamed up with Hollywood star Will Smith to launch a venture capital fund aimed at helping "people in disadvantaged environments"

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Keisuke Honda signs for Melbourne Victory in Aussie A-League
RELATED STORY
Japan's Honda, Hasebe announce retirement
RELATED STORY
Honda, Kagawa named to Japan squad for Ghana friendly
RELATED STORY
Les Bleus: A truly diverse and multicultural football team
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
Is Indian football really on the rise?
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
Carlos Carvalhal favourite to manage Sporting 
RELATED STORY
Egypt keeper, oldest World Cup player, quits national team
RELATED STORY
5 legends who unexpectedly played for smaller clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow SPA PAO 11:00 PM Spartak Moskva vs PAOK
Tomorrow VID MAL 11:30 PM Vidi vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow DIN AST 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana
Tomorrow AEK CEL 11:30 PM AEK Athens vs Celtic
Tomorrow FEN BEN 11:30 PM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
Tomorrow SHK SAL 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Salzburg
Premier League 2018-19
FT LIV WES
4 - 0
 Liverpool vs West Ham
FT ARS MAN
0 - 2
 Arsenal vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2018-19
FT LIT BED
2 - 2
 Little Common vs Bedfont Sports
FT CRA EAS
3 - 2
 Cray Valley PM vs Eastbourne Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us