×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Japan's Kashima wins Asian Champions League for 1st time

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23   //    10 Nov 2018, 23:06 IST
AP Image

Separated from male supporters, hundreds of Iranian women watched Saturday as Kashima Antlers of Japan won the Asian Champions League for the first time.

Kashima beat Iranian champion Persepolis 2-0 on aggregate after the second leg ended 0-0 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Saturday.

Women have been mainly prohibited from attending men's games and other sports events in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Persepolis was unable to recover from its 2-0 defeat in Japan a week earlier. Despite being backed by a sellout crowd of around 100,000 fans, Persepolis struggled to create chances.

Kashima appeared content to sit back and protect its first-leg advantage with Persepolis toothless in attack.

Since the J-League's inaugural season in 1993, Kashima Antlers has been by far Japan's most successful club team, winning a record eight domestic titles.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kashima reaches Asian Champions League final for 1st time
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers beat Persepolis 2-0 in 1st leg of ACL final
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Kashima Antlers, Al Duhail...
RELATED STORY
Kashima aiming to add ACL title to list of championships
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers 2 Persepolis 0: Brazilian duo give...
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers 3 Suwon Bluewings 2: Uchida atones for...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona and their Italian...
RELATED STORY
All-Time Premier League Asian XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA to meet women's group fighting Iran stadium ban
RELATED STORY
5 greatest UEFA Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us