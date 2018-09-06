Japan v Chile cancelled after earthquake strikes Hokkaido

Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa

Japan's match with Chile on Friday has been called off following the earthquake that struck Hokkaido on Thursday.

At least seven people were reportedly killed when the 6.7 magnitude tremor caused landslides in the northern island.

Dozens have been taken to hospital, while millions of homes and businesses have lost power, according to local media.

Tashima Kohzo, president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), released a statement offering his "deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies" to those affected and confirmed a decision would be made on the match with Chile once the extent of the damage to the area was assessed.

A statement posted on the JFA's official website later confirmed the game at Sapporo Dome has been cancelled, citing concerns about "the seriousness of the damage", the impact on transport and power grids and "the safety of customers visiting the stadium".

Photographs of Sapporo have emerged showing roads that have collapsed and houses significantly damaged.

All flights and train services in Hokkaido were cancelled, according to national public broadcaster NHK.

Japan are due to take on Costa Rica in another friendly in Osaka on Tuesday.