Stage set for 2nd round of national motorcycle racing

championship

Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) The second round of MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship will be held at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here over the weekend.

Races will be held in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class besides the Pro-Stock (301-400cc and 165cc), Novice (Stock, 165cc) and Girls (Stock, 165cc) categories, a press release said.

Further, two of country's leading bike manufacturers, Honda and TVS, will be running their own One-Make Championships in association with the MMSC, in the Open and Novice categories.

For the first time ever in the national championship, slick tyres will be used in the races, the release said.

MRF will be supplying the slick tyres for the Super Sport Indian 165cc and Pro-Stock 301-400cc categories, it added.

The Novice category, a move initiated by MMSC last season to promote racing at the grass-root level, has attracted over 40 entries.

The "Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 organised by MMSC" one-make championship comprises two categories - Open (CBR 250) and Novice (CBR 150). Honda, in its efforts to spot and nurture aspiring youngsters, has focused the talent hunt among riders in the 13-17 years age group for the CBR 150 grid.

The Open class has some of the country's top riders, who have raced in various international series.

The scenario is much the same in the TVS One-Make Championship 2018 organised by MMSC which will have three categories Open (Apache RR 310), Novice and Girls (Apache RTR 200) with strong presence of experienced riders in the Open class.

Also, the first round of the National Drag Racing Championship 2018 will be held on Sunday