×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jardim would welcome Mourinho to Ligue 1

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    30 Mar 2019, 00:10 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho would be a good addition to Ligue 1, according to Monaco's Leonardo Jardim.

Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford last December.

But the Portuguese has signalled he is planning to return to club management in June, claiming to have already rejected a number of offers.

Mourinho has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said it would be "an honour" to be succeeded by the two-time Champions League winner.

The arrival of Mourinho would boost Ligue 1's global profile and Jardim would be pleased to see the 56-year-old add to the league's Portuguese contingent.

"Me, honestly, if he is coming, it's a good thing," Jardim told reporters. "Paulo [Sousa, Bordeaux coach] is here, Sergio Conceicao was here, there has been some Portuguese [managers] in Ligue 1.

"It's a good thing because the Ligue 1 is a great league. Portuguese managers have good experience, Mourinho even more than the others. That's why if he is coming, it would make me happy.

"He has been the first famous manager to maintain his performances and to have success outside of Portugal. Even if in France, a Portuguese manager, Artur Jorge, had won with Paris, we shouldn't forget that.

"But, among the new generation, he is kind of a pioneer in that context." 

Advertisement

Monaco host Caen on Sunday aiming to continue their rise up the table after Jardim returned following the departure of Thierry Henry.

And Jardim hailed the fine form of Radamel Falcao, who scored three goals in two games before the international break to take his tally for the Ligue 1 season to 12.

"The assessment of Falcao is the same I have done every year and also the one I did at the beginning of the season," Jardim said of the Colombia international. 

"Everybody remembers two and a half years ago, after his injury, I had still said: 'Welcome Falcao, you will help us'. Even if everybody was saying it was over for him to recover.

"He is here now, he has played 100 games in Ligue 1 and scored 62 goals. This year, at the beginning of the season, everybody was worried for our attack. But I wasn't scared, I knew Falcao would score 15-20 goals, I'm sure about that. That's what he is doing.

"That's why, for me he is still an important player, he is our striker with his quality known by everyone."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Jose Mourinho open to Ligue 1 job
RELATED STORY
Top 4 possible destinations for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Pochettino & Zidane lead potential Man Utd replacements
RELATED STORY
5 managers that could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Laurent Blanc could be the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 superstar agrees to join Barcelona, Real Madrid superstar to join Chelsea in the coming days and more, Transfer Roundup 19 December 2018
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Williams would welcome Llorente back to Athletic Bilbao
RELATED STORY
Barcelona would welcome Morata – Alba
RELATED STORY
Olivier Giroud: The underrated No. 9
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Today FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Today BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Today MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Today WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
Tomorrow CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us