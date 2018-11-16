×
Jedvaj backs Croatia to deliver against England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    16 Nov 2018, 07:12 IST
TinJedvaj - Cropped
Croatia full-back Tin Jedvaj. CREDIT: Twitter @HNS_CFF

Croatia hero Tin Jedvaj believes his team may go into their blockbuster meeting with England as favourites after a thrilling win over Spain.

The full-back scored a brace, including a 93rd-minute winner, to guide Croatia to a 3-2 victory in Zagreb in the Nations League on Thursday.

It set up a huge clash against England on Sunday, with both nations needing a win to reach the finals and avoid relegation from League A.

Jedvaj backed his team to deliver at Wembley, saying Croatia had already proven a point against England with their win in the World Cup semi-finals.

"First of all, I want to congratulate all my team-mates, they gave all they had. They gave 100 per cent in every duel," the Bayer Leverkusen defender told UEFA.com.

"Before the game, we said that we only wanted a win. That was our approach, we played a very tough opponent that will for sure create chances in every match they play. I think we limited their chances to a minimum, but they always find a way to score.

"At the end, we had one goal more, which was enough to motivate us to go for a win in England.

"In Russia, we proved that we could beat them without any problems and that they aren't better than us. We might even be the favourites despite the fact that we are playing away. I don't know.

"They are England but we believe that we can win and end the group stage on top."

Omnisport
NEWS
