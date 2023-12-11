Jeonbuk Motors vs Bangkok United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

Jeonbuk Motors and Bangkok United battle for three points in an AFC Champions League fixture on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Ulsan Hyundai in the South Korean K League 1. Seol Young-Woo's 32nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bangkok, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Khonkaen United 4-0 at home in the Thai League 1. Willen was the star of the show with a hat-trick, while Jradi Bassel Zakaria scored one goal and provided an assist in the rout.

They now turn their focus back to the continent, where they beat Lion City 1-0 at home in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Jeonbuk' last game in the AFC Champions League was a 2-1 win at Kitchee last month.

That left them in second spot in Group F with nine points after five games while Bangkok lead the way with 13 points.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Bangkok United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bangkok claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of Jeonbuk's last eight games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Bangkok are on a 18-game unbeaten run across competitions this season, winning 15.

Bangkok have kept a clean sheet in their last four games.

Jeonbuk' last three games across competitions have seen more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Bangkok United Prediction

Jeonbuk wrapped up their domestic campaign in a disappointing fourth place with a 1-0 defeat at runaway champions Ulsan Hyundai. Their continental sojourn is also over, as they are four points behind table-toppers Bangkok.

The Thai outfit have secured qualification to the knockouts as group winners. Their impressive start to the season has seen them win 15 and draw three of their opening 18 games across competitions.

Totchtawan Sripan's side will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 1-1 Bangkok

Jeonbuk Motors vs Bangkok United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bangkok to win or draw