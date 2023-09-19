Jeonbuk Motors vs Kitchee Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Jeonbuk Motors and Kitchee kickstart their AFC Champions League campaign when they square off at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts booked their spot in the finals by virtue of being runner-up in the K1 League last season, while Kitchee qualified as Hong Kong Premier League champions.

Jeonbuk are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Gangwon at home in the K1 League over the weekend. They went ahead through Gustavo's early penalty, but Vitor Gabriel, Galego and Kim Dae-Won scored to help Gangwon leave with all three points.

Kitchee, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Lee Man Warriors in league action. Estonian forward Henri Anier scored a brace to inspire the win.

Both sides now turn their attention to the continent, where they have been drawn in Group F alongside Lion City and Bangkok United.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Kitchee Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were grouped in Group E of the 2018 AFC Champions League. Jeonbuk won both fixtures by a 9-0 aggregate win en-route topping the group.

Jeonbuk are on a five-game winless run across competitions.

Kitchee's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Four of Jeonbuk's last five competitive games at home have produced less than three goals.

Four of Kitchee's last five away games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Kitchee's last five games across competitions have produced at least two goals in the first half.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Kitchee Prediction

Jeonbuk have been out of sorts in recent weeks, with their struggles seeing them plummet down the K League table. The two-time Asian champions will look to get back on track in the continent to put themselves on a good footing to qualify for the knockouts.

Kitchee, meanwhile, are heavy underdogs, and their chances are not helped by playing away from home. The Hong Kong outfit will try to limit the damage against Jeonbuk, with the thrashing they received the last time both sides met is indicative of the difference in class.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Jeonbuk 4-1 Kitchee

Jeonbuk Motors vs Kitchee Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals