Why recently retired striker Jermain Defoe deserves more recognition

Jermain Defoe will never be recognized as a great striker, despite scoring 162 goals in 496 Premier League appearances and 20 goals in 57 games for England. His statistics are strong, yet they almost strangely do not match the reputation he earned throughout his 22-year career, which ended last week at the age of 39.

But this isn't what makes him stand out; even he, as one of the most dedicated and focused marksmen in English football in recent years, must concede as much. The most fitting tribute to Defoe as he retires from football is his friendship with young Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery, who died in 2017 following a battle with neuroblastoma.

Everyone was moved by Bradley's story, but Jermain Defoe went above and beyond for the young child who idolized him. Defoe had become a vital aspect of Lowery's life and cast a focus on his own humanity as someone who has cared more than the average footballer.

The 39-year-old scored goals to keep things together at the Stadium of Light, helping the team survive despite horrendous mismanagement that has now seen them sink to League One mediocrity.

Jermain Defoe was as effective as ever in his mid-30s, earning a comeback under Gareth Southgate. As they came out together, he shared that moment with Bradley, who was the mascot for the day at Wembley.

His performances were certainly good enough on their own, especially following his spectacular volley in his first Wear-Tyne derby. But Jermain Defoe's link with Bradley pushed him to cult hero status at Sunderland.

Jermain Defoe was more than a goalscorer

Jermain Defoe Rangers v Livingston - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Tottenham Hotspur fans adored him, and it was there, after coming from West Ham United for £7 million in early 2004, that he was the most prolific across the two seasons. Crossing that specific chasm cost him dearly in terms of his relationship with Hammers supporters, who have yet to forgive him.

Defoe has scored goals in every game he's played, but he probably didn't get the recognition he deserved at any stage in his career. The explanation for this is simple: when Jermain Defoe was in his prime, English football just did not comprehend or accept his abilities.

Strike partnerships were all the rage in the mid-2000s, providing players with low goal tallies, giving the likes of Emile Heskey greater legitimacy on the international scene. Freddie Kanoute and later, Dimitar Berbatov had similar experiences at Tottenham.

If the former England international was to play, he would have to compete with players with more experience than him, such as Robbie Keane and Michael Owen. But Defoe could be counted on anytime he was needed; his versatility was limited, especially when the habit of playing one attacker up front became popular.

Despite his ability to finish often, his physical stature has pigeonholed him, making him a deadlier striker than those who have received more attention. It's a puzzle that his finishing didn't persuade more people.

Perhaps the perception was that he was merely a goalscorer, someone who lit up the box but rarely created chances or participated in play. If that were the case, it would be a difficult argument to make, but it would also explain why so many talented players in English football have failed to reach their full potential.

They are frequently rated on how many professions and functions they can complete. A jack-of-all-trade is appreciated above a specialist, even someone like Defoe who has made a fortune off the game's most vital component.

He didn't really show how lethal he could be as a regular starter in the Premier League until he left for Portsmouth in January 2008. Spurs letting him go without a profit said everything about their undervaluation of him. But he flourished under Harry Redknapp, the man who nurtured him through youth football at West Ham.

At Fratton Park, he had a goal ratio of slightly under one in two, which was typical of him. It's difficult to imagine a striker of his caliber being so easily available to a Premier League club in the middle of the season. However, he later returned to Spurs alongside Redknapp. Then came his five-goal haul in a 9-1 win against Wigan Athletic and a berth at the 2010 World Cup.

Despite being one of a handful of strikers overlooked in favor of a 16-year-old Theo Walcott four years prior, at the height of his apparent invisibility. However, his Spurs career petered out once more, and there was a new round of questions.

He played Major League Soccer for Toronto FC but craved English football. Some thought he was too old, but he made an immediate impression at Sunderland. After a period at Bournemouth after his luck ran out with the Wearsiders, he joined Rangers with Steven Gerrard and resumed his goalscoring odyssey, becoming a Scottish champion.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Jermain Defoe has officially retired



496 Premier League appearances

162 Premier League goals

League Cup

Scottish Premier League



Farewell to a legend Jermain Defoe has officially retired496 Premier League appearances162 Premier League goalsLeague CupScottish Premier LeagueFarewell to a legend 😢 Jermain Defoe has officially retired⚽️ 496 Premier League appearances🎯 162 Premier League goals🏆 League Cup🏆 Scottish Premier League🙌 Farewell to a legend https://t.co/5XLXiLlPsE

In many ways, Defoe's ending was befittingly disappointing and anticlimactic, extending the theme of undeservedness. He'd returned to Sunderland to a hero's welcome, with great fanfare and even rumors that his manager, Lee Johnson, had been fired for opposing his homecoming.

It was a popular opinion that the Englishman wasn't what he seemed, but the energy was there. £1 of every ticket sold on his second home debut was donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, but he only played seven times without scoring.

Many Sunderland fans may feel betrayed. But listening to Jermain Defoe, it's evident that he's been ready to leave for some time but got caught up in the romance. It could also be a sign of sadness that he wished to return to a location where he was adored after so much rejection during his career.

It's easy to overlook how good he was because he never had a strong run at the highest level. He may, like many other great artists, gain appreciation with time. His off-pitch accomplishments are what he's best known for right now, but there aren't many who can find the net as well as he can.

Edited by Shardul Sant