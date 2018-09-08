Jermaine Jones retires, 11 months after his last match

Midfielder Jermaine Jones announced his retirement, 11 months after his last match for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

The 36-year-old midfielder, born in West Germany to an American father and West German mother, had four goals in 69 appearances for the United States from 2010-17, highlighted by a tying goal against Portugal in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

A member of the youth academies of Bonames, Bad Vilbel and Eintracht Frankfurt, he made his professional debut for Frankurt in 2000-01. He transferred to Bayer Leverkusen for 2004-05, returned to Frankfurt midway through the season, then was with Schalke from 2007-08 through 2013-14, interrupted by a loan to Blackburn for the second half of the 2010-11 season.

Jones spent 2013-14 with Beskitas in Turkey, then played for New England (2014-15), Colorado (2016) and the Galaxy (2017).

He tweeted Friday "after 18 years I say good bye. I have a clear vision, after I had a couple of months to concentrate on what comes next!!!"