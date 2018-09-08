Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jermaine Jones retires, 11 months after his last match

08 Sep 2018
AP Image

Midfielder Jermaine Jones announced his retirement, 11 months after his last match for Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

The 36-year-old midfielder, born in West Germany to an American father and West German mother, had four goals in 69 appearances for the United States from 2010-17, highlighted by a tying goal against Portugal in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

A member of the youth academies of Bonames, Bad Vilbel and Eintracht Frankfurt, he made his professional debut for Frankurt in 2000-01. He transferred to Bayer Leverkusen for 2004-05, returned to Frankfurt midway through the season, then was with Schalke from 2007-08 through 2013-14, interrupted by a loan to Blackburn for the second half of the 2010-11 season.

Jones spent 2013-14 with Beskitas in Turkey, then played for New England (2014-15), Colorado (2016) and the Galaxy (2017).

He tweeted Friday "after 18 years I say good bye. I have a clear vision, after I had a couple of months to concentrate on what comes next!!!"

