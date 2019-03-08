Jesse Lingard, Felipe Anderson to wear custom boots themed on EA's Anthem video game

Erik Lamela, Jesse Lingard, Kasper Schmeichel and Felipe Anderson

Jesse Lingard, Felipe Anderson, Kasper Schmeichel and Erik Lamela will all wear unique hand-painted boots inspired by Electronic Arts' (EA) sci-fi adventure video game Anthem from this weekend.

EA's collaboration with adidas has also involved French boot designer Pierre Navarro, who has produced the artwork adorning each of the one-of-a-kind boots.

Navarro, who has previously crafted designs for boots worn by Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was tasked with coming up with artwork inspired by the 'Javelin suits' available for players to wear in EA's Anthem game.

Each customisation is said to reflect the specific player's playing style and modelled on either the Storm, Interceptor, Ranger or Colossus suit.

Lingard's Storm design has been made to highlight his ability "inflicting damage from distance"; Anderson will wear Interceptor due to being "the most agile, equipped with lightning-fast speed"; Lamela is an "all-rounder that has strong defence and attack" to reflect the Ranger, and Schmeichel will sport Colossus as the "most powerful, commanding the combat area".

England international Lingard said: "I love that these boots are completely unique to me.

"I'm into my fashion, so to have bespoke boots is pretty special. I can't wait to get out on the pitch to see whether I can deliver some damage from long range like the Storm."

Anderson, Lamela and Schmeichel will all don their boots this weekend, with all three set to be in action on Saturday.

Manchester United's Lingard has been out injured with a hamstring problem, though, meaning he will wear Storm when he returns.

