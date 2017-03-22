Jesus impressed by Guardiola's professionalism since joining Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus may have only been at Manchester City a couple of months but Pep Guardiola has already made a big impression on the Brazilian.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 19:34 IST

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

Pep Guardiola's professionalism makes him stand out from any other coach Gabriel Jesus has ever worked with, according to the Manchester City striker.

Jesus was lured to the Etihad Stadium by City in August before making the switch in January following the conclusion of the Brazilian season - where he won the title with Palmeiras.

Guardiola played a crucial role in attracting the youngster and he has enjoyed working with the Spaniard since - despite suffering a broken foot in February.

"Pep is a great coach, we all know it," Jesus said at the launch event for the International Champions Cup in New York.

"As a person, I have the opportunity and the honour of knowing him.

"I see he is a very good person, so that helps a lot. That's not to say what a huge professional he is [too], that's a big difference [from the other coaches I have worked with]."

Simplesmente Maestro A post shared by Gabriel Jesus (@dejesusoficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

In his five appearances before picking up the injury Jesus scored three goals for Guardiola's side, temporarily ousting Sergio Aguero from the starting line-up.

His absence has allowed Jesus time to settle into Manchester, and the 19-year-old is loving his new surroundings.

"I was very happy to have the opportunity of getting to know Manchester," he added.

"It's such a good city. I like it very much, I'm enjoying being there and getting more and more adapted."