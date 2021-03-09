Joachim Low to step down as Germany coach after Euro 2021

Germany's Joachim Low has decided to call time on his stint as the national team manager. Low has one year remaining on his current contract with the national team, but has come to a mutual agreement with the German FA to step down after EURO 2021 this year.

Joachim Low said in a statement released by the German FA:

"I'm absolutely sure about taking this step and do so full of pride and with immense gratitude, but at the same time still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship tournament is concerned. Proud because it is something very special and an honour for me to represent my country. And because I have been able to work with the country's best footballers for almost 17 years and support them in their development. We've experienced great triumphs and painful defeats with them, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not only winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an optimal working environment."

The German is currently the longest tenured manager in football, having been at the helm since 2006. He is also the most successful national team manager of all time, having won more games at the European Championships and World Cup than any other coach. Joachim Low has his eye on ending his stint with a victory at the European Championships this year. He was quoted as saying,

"For the upcoming European Championship, I still have absolute will as well as great energy and ambition. I will do my best to be successful at this tournament and bring great joy to our fans. I know that the whole team feels the same way."

During his tenure as manager, Joachim Low was at the helm in six major tournaments, reaching the finals on three occasions while being knocked out at the semi-finals stage thrice as well. His crowning moment came at the 2014 World Cup where his Germany side went on to win the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp rules out leaving Liverpool to replace Joachim Low

Jurgen Klopp will not be leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was quickly named as one of the potential candidates to take over as Joachim Low's successor in the national team, but the Liverpool manager shot down those rumours during his pre-match press conference for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Klopp told The Guardian:

"Am I available for the job of coach of the German national team in the summer? No. After this summer, I will not be available as a potential coach for the German team."

