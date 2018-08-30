Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Johnson feels Hardik could be a crucial factor against Pak

PTI
NEWS
News
71   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:49 IST

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be among the key men when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup in UAE on September 19.

The Asia Cup, to be held over the 50 overs format, will be played in the United Arab Emirates, from September 15 and the Indian selectors are to meet here on September 1 to pick the squad.

India play their opening game of the competition on September 18 (against a qualifying side), followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan, the very next day.

"Against Pakistan, Indias age-old cricketing rival and neighbour, and keeping UAEs pitch conditions in mind, I think seamers like Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya would work in India's favour," Johnson, an expert commentator with Star Sports for the Asia Cup, told PTI.

"Pandya is currently doing well in the United Kingdom, where he is utilising the conditions well.

Pandyas ability to extract pace from pitches and smartly bowling at length when required will help knock out the tricky Pakistani batting line-up.

I am actually excited to see the way Umesh Yadav will bowl in the Asia Cup," said Johnson.

"Yadav's biggest asset lies in the ability to choke an opposition at crunch times along with knocking opponents out with variations/reverse swing during his spells.

Yadav, along with Pandya and (Jasprit) Bumrah, can perfectly set up the situation for the spinners who would be carrying the mantle of negotiating matches through the middle overs," explained Johnson, who has 313 wickets to his credit from 73 Tests.

Hardik picked up his first five-wicket haul in Tests in the third Test against England that helped his side to win the contest and keep the five-game series alive.

Johnson, however, did not discount that Pakistan will hold advantage over others in the continental show-piece as they have the experience of playing in the UAE.

"Pakistan will have an upper hand and will enjoy playing in UAE due to its prior experience of playing in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) and knowing the weather/pitch conditions inside out," he said.

Johnson, who also played in 153 ODIs, also feels that the tournament could go down as the one dominated by the bowlers.

"The pitches in UAE have traditionally produced belters, but with the bowling line-up all the teams possess currently we might remember this years tournament as the bowlers' tournament," he remarked

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Arsenal could line up against...
RELATED STORY
American duo Brooks, Johnson score in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester United must do to get all three...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho’s days at Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could be in contention for England
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players crucial to Lopetegui's tenure
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us