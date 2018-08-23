Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Joining Bayern the best decision of my career - Robben

Omnisport
NEWS
News
425   //    23 Aug 2018, 09:13 IST
Arjen Robben - cropped
Arjen Robben playing for Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben says leaving Real Madrid for Bayern Munich was the best decision of his career, as the veteran forward prepares for the 2018-19 Bundesliga season to get underway.

Robben, 34, retired from international duty last year and had been considering his future at club level before agreeing a one-year extension to remain at Allianz Arena.

The wide forward has retained much of the pace while running with the ball that has made him so difficult for defenders to deal with throughout his impressive career.

Speaking to Bayern's website, the Dutchman was asked if, when he signed for the club in 2009, he expected to enjoy such a long and productive stay in Germany.

"No, I don't think so – but then again, yes," he replied.

"I'm always a realist, and I know the world of football is fast-moving. It could have been different. After my debut as a pro for Groningen I was at Eindhoven for two years. It was a big step for me in the Netherlands: to leave home at the age of 18. 

"I went abroad when I was 20, three years at Chelsea, a big club. Then two years at Madrid. Then Bayern approached me and I made the decision. 

"I was sceptical at the beginning, I didn't know whether it was the right decision. I can now say: it was the best decision in my career."

Robben has won the Bundesliga seven times and the Champions League once at Bayern, to go with Eredivisie, Premier League and LaLiga titles earned at PSV, Chelsea and Madrid, as well as the FA Cup and DFB-Pokal.

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Robben underlines Boateng's importance to Bayern
RELATED STORY
Robben pens fresh Bayern deal
RELATED STORY
Robben, Rafinha agree new deals with Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
5 things Bayern Munich must do to win the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Bayern Munich should target this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Franck Ribery and Arjen...
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez open to joining Bayern permanently
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich plot move for unsettled Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 players Bayern Munich regret selling
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us