Joining DAZN an easy decision - Ronaldo

22 Aug 2018, 14:01 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as the global ambassador of the world's first truly dedicated live sports streaming service, DAZN.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner agreed a two-and-a-half-year partnership with DAZN and will front the brand's marketing operations in countries including Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Ronaldo's €112million transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in July dominated sports headlines around the world and strengthened Serie A's reputation as one of Europe's best leagues.

DAZN offers a rich roster of premium sports events in Italy and can now boast a partnership with one of the country's biggest stars.

Ronaldo said: "The world is changing and, thanks to an innovative approach, DAZN is breaking down barriers for sports fans.

"Now we can watch sport however and whenever we want, which is why, for me, being part of DAZN's journey was an easy decision to make."

James Rushton, CEO, DAZN, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for DAZN.

"As our business grows internationally and pushes new boundaries, it's important that we align ourselves with sporting greats who do the same.

"Cristiano is undoubtedly a legend, fans love him and that's why we wanted to work with him.

"He's a big sports fan himself, so having him advocating the work we're doing is perfect."

