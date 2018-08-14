Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jorge Costa appointed as Mumbai City FC head coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
13   //    14 Aug 2018, 17:52 IST

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC today announced that former Portuguese international player Jorge Costa will be their new head coach.

Costa, 46, who excelled both as a player and manager, will bring a surfeit of experience, having been at the helm of clubs in Europe such as Portuguese clubs SC Braga Paos Ferreira, Romania's CFR Cluj, Greek sides AEL Limassol and Anorthosis Famagusta and the Gabon National Team.

Costa will join the islanders following his latest stint with French Ligue 2 side FC Tours. He will be the fourth head coach in the history of Mumbai City FC after Peter Reid, Nicolas Anelka and Alexandre Guimaraes, it said in a statement.

The former Portuguese centre-back played at the highest level of international and club football for over a decade and a half, with his most decorated moment coming in 2004, when he captained FC Porto to UEFA Champions League glory.

Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah said that among potential candidates, "Jorge's professionalism, hunger and philosophy stood out".

Costa, who has signed a one-year contract with the club, said he believes that it has "some of the finest Indian talents" and "I am excited at the prospect of working with them".

Costa has also turned up for the Portugal senior national team on 50 occasions. He has also won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Seleos in 1991

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
